Apple iSports Group ( (AAPI) ) has issued an update.

On September 2, 2024, the Company acknowledged a verbal resignation from Mr. Graham Martin, who stepped down as the non-executive Chairman. Despite not receiving a formal written notice, the Company considers him to no longer be part of the board. His departure is not believed to be due to any disputes regarding the Company’s operational, policy, or practice matters.

