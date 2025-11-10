Apple Hospitality REIT Releases October 2025 Performance Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Apple Hospitality REIT ( (APLE) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, Apple Hospitality REIT released an updated investor presentation on its website, detailing operating statistics for October 2025. The company reported strong performance metrics, including a third-quarter 2025 RevPAR of $124, occupancy of 76%, and ADR of $163, surpassing industry averages. These results highlight Apple Hospitality’s effective investment strategy and robust market positioning, providing positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (APLE) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on APLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APLE is a Neutral.

Apple Hospitality REIT’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with stable profitability but declining revenue and cash flow concerns. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while the valuation is attractive due to a high dividend yield. The earnings call highlighted strategic initiatives but also noted challenges from revenue declines and economic uncertainty.

More about Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a large and diverse portfolio of upscale, rooms-focused hotels across the United States. The company is committed to increasing shareholder value through attractive dividends and long-term capital appreciation, with investments in well-known brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Average Trading Volume: 2,903,679

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.76B

