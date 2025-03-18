Appili Therapeutics Seeks $117.5 Million in Federal Funding for Infectious Disease Treatments

The latest update is out from Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A ( (TSE:APLI) ).

Appili Therapeutics announced the submission of four new U.S. federal funding proposals totaling $117.5 million, aimed at advancing treatments for infectious diseases. The company also updated its transaction with Aditxt and extended the deadline for its going-private transaction. Appili’s strategic moves, including joining the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium, highlight its commitment to U.S. biodefense and preparedness, positioning it as a key player in developing medical countermeasures.

More about Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A

Appili Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. The company leverages its expertise in government contracting to advance treatments aligned with public health priorities.

YTD Price Performance: -26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 76,807

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.54M

