Appili Therapeutics Secures New Patents for LIKMEZ, Strengthening Market Position

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Appili Therapeutics Secures New Patents for LIKMEZ, Strengthening Market Position

Story Highlights

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A ( (TSE:APLI) ) just unveiled an update.

Appili Therapeutics has announced the granting of new patents by the United States and Mexican patent offices for its oral formulation of metronidazole, LIKMEZ. These patents, which expire in 2039, enhance the protection of LIKMEZ by covering its unique taste-masked composition and therapeutic applications. This development is significant for Appili as it strengthens the company’s market position and supports the commercialization efforts of its partner, Saptalis Pharmaceuticals. The listing of the U.S. patent in the FDA’s Orange Book further solidifies the product’s market presence, with Saptalis planning a re-launch under its own label.

Spark’s Take on TSE:APLI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:APLI is a Underperform.

Appili Therapeutics faces significant financial instability with declining revenues and negative cash flows, which negatively impact its overall stock score. However, positive corporate events such as federal funding applications and strategic partnerships offer potential upside. Technical analysis suggests some stabilization, but the valuation remains challenging due to ongoing losses.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:APLI stock, click here.

More about Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. It aims to address urgent infections with unmet needs by developing a pipeline of novel therapies. The company is advancing various anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved suspension of metronidazole, a vaccine candidate against biological threats, and a topical antiparasitic treatment.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 86,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.62M

Learn more about APLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential