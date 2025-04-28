Appili Therapeutics Secures New Patents for LIKMEZ, Strengthening Market Position

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A ( (TSE:APLI) ) just unveiled an update.

Appili Therapeutics has announced the granting of new patents by the United States and Mexican patent offices for its oral formulation of metronidazole, LIKMEZ. These patents, which expire in 2039, enhance the protection of LIKMEZ by covering its unique taste-masked composition and therapeutic applications. This development is significant for Appili as it strengthens the company’s market position and supports the commercialization efforts of its partner, Saptalis Pharmaceuticals. The listing of the U.S. patent in the FDA’s Orange Book further solidifies the product’s market presence, with Saptalis planning a re-launch under its own label.

Spark’s Take on TSE:APLI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:APLI is a Underperform.

Appili Therapeutics faces significant financial instability with declining revenues and negative cash flows, which negatively impact its overall stock score. However, positive corporate events such as federal funding applications and strategic partnerships offer potential upside. Technical analysis suggests some stabilization, but the valuation remains challenging due to ongoing losses.

More about Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. It aims to address urgent infections with unmet needs by developing a pipeline of novel therapies. The company is advancing various anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved suspension of metronidazole, a vaccine candidate against biological threats, and a topical antiparasitic treatment.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 86,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.62M

