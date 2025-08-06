Appili Therapeutics Demonstrates Efficacy of Tularemia Vaccine Candidate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A ( (TSE:APLI) ) has issued an update.

Appili Therapeutics announced a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Vaccine demonstrating the efficacy of its biodefense vaccine candidate, ATI-1701, against tularemia. The study showed that ATI-1701 provides robust and durable protection against aerosolized Francisella tularensis exposure in animal models, reinforcing its potential as a leading candidate for tularemia prevention. This development supports continued collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, as there is currently no approved vaccine for tularemia in major global markets, highlighting ATI-1701’s potential market value.

More about Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A

Appili Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. The company aims to address urgent infections with unmet needs by developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Appili is advancing a range of anti-infectives, including a vaccine candidate for a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic for a disfiguring disease, and a liquid oral formulation for parasitic and anaerobic infections.

Average Trading Volume: 96,660

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.43M

