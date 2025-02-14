Appier Group Announces First Dividend Payment Post-IPO

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Appier Group, Inc. ( (JP:4180) ) has issued an update.

Appier Group, Inc. has announced the decision to pay dividends of JPY 2.00 per share for the fiscal year 2024, marking its first dividend payment since its initial public offering (IPO). This decision follows a period of solid revenue and profit growth, as well as an improvement in core free cash flow, allowing the company to balance its capital needs with shareholder returns.

More about Appier Group, Inc.

Appier Group, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enhance digital marketing strategies. The company’s primary services include AI-driven data analytics and marketing automation tools, catering primarily to businesses seeking to optimize their customer engagement and marketing efforts.

YTD Price Performance: 25.34%

Average Trading Volume: 1,150,159

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen187.2B

Find detailed analytics on 4180 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.