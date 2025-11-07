Appian Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Appian ( (APPN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Appian presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Appian is a software company that provides a platform for organizations to improve their processes, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences, serving major companies across various industries. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Appian reported a significant increase in its cloud subscriptions revenue, which grew by 21% year-over-year, reaching $113.6 million. The total revenue also saw a 21% increase, amounting to $187.0 million.
Key financial metrics highlight Appian’s strong performance, with a notable transition from a GAAP operating loss of $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 to a GAAP operating income of $13.1 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP operating income rose significantly to $29.8 million from $8.3 million in the previous year. The company also reported a GAAP net income of $7.8 million, a substantial improvement from the net loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $32.2 million, compared to $10.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Recent business achievements include Appian being recognized as a leader in business automation platforms and digital process automation software. The company also launched a new platform release featuring enterprise-ready AI capabilities, further enhancing its competitive edge in the market.
Looking ahead, Appian’s management projects continued growth, with expectations for cloud subscriptions revenue to increase by 16% to 18% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Total revenue is anticipated to grow by 12% to 15%, reflecting the company’s positive outlook and strategic initiatives to drive further growth.