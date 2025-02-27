Appia Energy Showcases Promising Developments at PDAC 2025

Appia Energy ( (TSE:API) ) has provided an update.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. announced its participation in the 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, inviting shareholders and delegates to visit their booth. The company highlighted promising results from its Taygeta and Merope targets, which show high potential for developing Magnet Rare Earth Oxides resources. Additionally, Appia reported positive geochemical assay results from its diamond drilling program in Brazil and identified high-priority drill targets in Saskatchewan, indicating potential for uranium mineralization.

More about Appia Energy

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company operating in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is involved in projects such as the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, focusing on developing substantial Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) resources.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 71,620

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.63M

