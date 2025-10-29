Appen Reports Strong Q3 FY25 Performance with Significant Growth in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Appen ( (AU:APX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Appen Limited reported a revenue of $55.3 million for Q3 FY25, marking a 2% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s China operations showed significant growth, with an 81% increase in quarterly revenue and a strong annualized revenue run-rate. Despite challenges in the US AI market, Appen successfully transitioned a major project to full production, contributing to its strategic goals of deepening customer relationships and expanding into new accounts. The company continues to focus on technology innovation and cost efficiencies, maintaining a strong cash balance and reaffirming its FY25 guidance.

Appen Limited is a global leader in providing data for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) lifecycle. The company focuses on delivering high-quality data solutions that support AI development, with a significant market presence in both China and the United States.

