Appen Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Appen Limited, a leading data provider for AI systems, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 24, 2024, at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney. The company, known for its global crowd of over one million skilled contractors and presence in over 200 countries, invites shareholders to attend the event and access relevant documents on its website. Appen prides itself on powering AI innovations in various sectors, including technology, automotive, and healthcare.

