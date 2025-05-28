Apotea AB AGM Resolutions: Strengthening Financial Position and Future Growth

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Apotea AB ( (SE:APOTEA) ) has provided an announcement.

At the Annual General Meeting of Apotea AB held on May 28, 2025, several key resolutions were passed. These included the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, a decision not to distribute dividends for 2024, and the re-election of board members and auditors. The AGM also authorized the board to issue shares, convertibles, and warrants to support the company’s capital needs and future development. These resolutions are aimed at strengthening Apotea AB’s financial position and ensuring its continued growth and stability in the market.

More about Apotea AB

Apotea AB is a company operating in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, focusing on providing a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 150,427

