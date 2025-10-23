Apollo Silver Secures $25 Million in Initial Private Placement Tranche

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Apollo Gold ( (TSE:APGO) ) has provided an update.

Apollo Silver Corp. has successfully closed the initial $25 million tranche of its upsized non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds through the issuance of units comprising common shares and warrants. The funds will be used to advance the Calico Silver Project in California, support community initiatives in Mexico, and cover property maintenance and corporate expenses. The participation of company insiders in the offering highlights a related party transaction, while the securities are subject to a four-month hold period and require final TSXV approval.

Spark’s Take on TSE:APGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:APGO is a Underperform.

Apollo Gold’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, notably the lack of revenue and persistent losses. While technical indicators show some positive trends, they are offset by poor valuation metrics. Recent corporate events suggest strategic improvements, yet their immediate impact remains uncertain.

More about Apollo Gold

Apollo Silver Corp. is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US, focusing on the Calico project which hosts a significant silver deposit with barite and zinc credits. The company also has an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Mexico, known for its high-grade carbonate replacement deposit. Led by an experienced management team, Apollo is positioned to deliver value through exploration and development.

Average Trading Volume: 204,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$194.6M

