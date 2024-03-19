Apollo Silver Advances with Waterloo Drill Permit

Apollo Gold Corp. (TSE:APGO) has released an update.

Apollo Silver Corp. has secured the 2024 Drill Permit for its Waterloo Silver-Barite Property and has completed barite analysis for an upcoming resource estimate. This marks a significant step in the company’s operations, as historical data indicates substantial barite potential, although the historical estimates are not yet classified as current resources. Additionally, the company acknowledges the departure of Cathy Fitzgerald, the Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development.

For further insights into TSE:APGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.