Apollo Minerals Uncovers Gallium and Zinc Riches at Kroussou Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Apollo Minerals Limited ( (AU:AON) ) has issued an announcement.

Apollo Minerals Limited has identified significant gallium and zinc mineralisation at its Kroussou project in Gabon. The discovery of gallium within the sedimentary rocks and surface zinc outcrops in undrilled areas suggests potential for valuable mining credits and further exploration opportunities. This finding could enhance Apollo’s industry positioning, given gallium’s critical role in semiconductor and LED production, and the current global supply dominated by China.

More about Apollo Minerals Limited

Apollo Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in zinc and lead projects, with a significant market focus on the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,482,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.43M

See more insights into AON stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue