Apollo Micro Systems Announces Postal Ballot and E-Voting

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. ( (IN:APOLLO) ) has issued an update.

Apollo Micro Systems Limited has announced a notice of postal ballot and e-voting, as per the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Companies Act. The company has published advertisements in Business Standard and Nava Telangana newspapers to inform stakeholders about the postal ballot process, which includes resolutions on material related party transactions and providing loans or guarantees. The e-voting period is set from November 8 to December 6, 2025, with results to be announced within two working days after the voting ends.

More about Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,516,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 88.87B INR

