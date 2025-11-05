Apollo Global Management Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Apollo Global ( (APO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Apollo Global presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager specializing in providing excess returns across the risk-reward spectrum, from investment-grade credit to private equity, and offering retirement savings products through its subsidiary, Athene.

In its third quarter of 2025, Apollo Global Management reported robust financial results, showcasing significant momentum across its business operations. The company is strategically positioned to leverage structural trends such as re-industrialization and aging populations, with a focus on delivering innovative capital solutions and excess returns for its clients.

Key highlights from the earnings report include the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.51 per share for common stockholders and $0.8438 per share for mandatory convertible preferred stockholders. These dividends reflect Apollo’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders. The company also emphasized its strategic growth plan, which is supported by its global team and integrated platform.

Looking ahead, Apollo Global Management remains optimistic about its ability to capitalize on emerging market trends and continue its trajectory of growth. The management is focused on executing its strategic initiatives to maintain its competitive edge and deliver sustained value to its stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue