Apollo Global Management Issues Senior Notes Offering

On November 7, 2025, Apollo Global Management issued $400 million of 4.600% Senior Notes due 2031 and an additional $350 million of 5.150% Senior Notes due 2035 as part of a public offering. The proceeds from this offering are intended for general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (APO) stock is a Buy with a $158.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Apollo Global Management stock, see the APO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APO is a Neutral.

Apollo Global Management’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are significant strengths, indicating resilience and growth potential. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation is moderate, balancing the overall score.

More about Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on investment management services. The company is known for managing assets across credit, private equity, and real estate markets, catering to a diverse range of institutional and individual investors.

Average Trading Volume: 3,578,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $76.96B

