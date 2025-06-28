Apogee Enterprises Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results

Apogee Enterprises ( (APOG) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Apogee Enterprises presented to its investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, is a prominent provider of architectural building products and services, as well as high-performance coated materials used in various applications. The company operates in the architectural and construction industry, offering a diverse portfolio that includes architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, and high-performance coatings.

In its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings report, Apogee Enterprises reported a 4.6% increase in net sales, reaching $346.6 million. Despite the rise in sales, the company faced a net loss of $2.7 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $0.13. However, on an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings per share of $0.56. The company also announced an upward revision in its fiscal year outlook for net sales and adjusted diluted EPS.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million, a decrease from the previous year’s $52.6 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9%. The decline in profitability was attributed to restructuring charges, higher aluminum costs, and increased tariff expenses. The acquisition of UW Solutions contributed $22 million in inorganic sales, partially offsetting lower volumes in other segments.

Looking forward, Apogee Enterprises is optimistic about the second half of the fiscal year, with expectations of mitigating tariff impacts and benefiting from strategic investments in its Performance Surfaces segment. The company is also focused on executing Project Fortify Phase 2 to drive cost efficiencies and enhance its operating model.

Apogee Enterprises anticipates a stronger performance in the latter half of fiscal 2026, with a revised net sales outlook of $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion and adjusted diluted EPS between $3.80 and $4.20. The company remains committed to leveraging its recent acquisitions and investments to bolster growth and profitability.

