Apiam Director Boosts Shareholding

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. (AU:AHX) has released an update.

Apiam Animal Health Limited’s director Andrew Vizard has increased his stake in the company, acquiring 10,075 additional shares through participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the FY2024 Interim Dividend. The purchase, made at $0.3336 per share, brings his total holdings to 346,184 fully paid ordinary shares. There were no changes in the director’s interests in contracts, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:AHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.