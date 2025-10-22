Apiam Animal Health Ltd. Agrees to Acquisition by Adamantem Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. ( (AU:AHX) ) has issued an update.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed with entities controlled by Adamantem Capital, under which Adamantem’s BidCo will acquire 100% of Apiam’s shares. The proposal offers Apiam shareholders $0.87 cash per share, with alternative options for scrip consideration, representing a significant premium over recent trading prices. The Apiam Independent Board Committee recommends the scheme, highlighting the certainty of value and premium it provides, while recognizing Apiam’s strong market position and growth potential.

More about Apiam Animal Health Ltd.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd. operates in the animal health industry, providing veterinary services and products across a national network. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive animal health solutions, leveraging its strong market position and growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 242,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$149.9M

