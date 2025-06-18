Apex Resources Secures Financing for Jersey-Emerald Exploration

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Apex Resources ( (TSE:APX) ) has shared an announcement.

Apex Resources Inc. announced a non-brokered financing initiative to raise up to $1,000,000 through the sale of flow-through shares and non-flow-through units, aimed at advancing exploration at its Jersey-Emerald Property. This financing will support further drilling to explore additional deposits of critical minerals and precious metals, positioning Apex strongly in the emerging critical minerals market. The initiative reflects the company’s strategic focus on capitalizing on international interest in critical minerals, with plans to use the funds for exploration expenses and general working capital.

More about Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with projects in precious and critical minerals, as well as historic mines in the United States and Canada. The company owns the Jersey-Emerald Property, which includes the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine and the Emerald Tungsten Mine in British Columbia. Apex’s flagship project is the Lithium Creek Project, which covers extensive placer claims with naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater.

Average Trading Volume: 25,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.88M

