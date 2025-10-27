Apex Resources Launches Drilling at Jersey Emerald and Amends Lithium Creek Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Apex Resources ( (TSE:APX) ).

Apex Resources Inc. has commenced a drilling program at its Jersey Emerald Property in southern British Columbia, targeting tungsten and zinc deposits to meet rising demand for critical minerals in industries like aerospace and defense. The company also announced amendments to the Lithium Creek Project Option Agreement in Nevada, reducing certain financial commitments while increasing others, and issuing common shares to the optionor, reflecting strategic adjustments in their exploration and development plans.

More about Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a portfolio of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada. The company owns the Jersey-Emerald Property, which includes the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine and the Emerald Tungsten Mine in southern British Columbia. Apex’s flagship project is the Lithium Creek Project in Nevada, strategically located near major battery industry players.

Average Trading Volume: 44,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.13M

