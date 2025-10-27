Apellis Pharmaceuticals Launches Phase 3B Study for Pegcetacoplan in Geographic Atrophy

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ((APLS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3B, single-arm, open-label study titled A Phase 3B, Single-Arm, Open-Label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety of Pegcetacoplan in a Prefilled Syringe in Participants With Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration. The study aims to assess the safety of pegcetacoplan, a complement C3 inhibitor, in a prefilled syringe for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The intervention being tested is pegcetacoplan, also known as APL-2, administered as a single dose intravitreal injection via a prefilled syringe. Its purpose is to inhibit complement C3 to potentially slow the progression of geographic atrophy.

This interventional study follows a single-group assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will receive a single dose of the drug, with follow-up assessments conducted over a 30-day period.

The study is not yet recruiting, with key dates including a study start date of October 6, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential impact on the market.

The announcement of this study could influence Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance as investors anticipate the potential success of pegcetacoplan in addressing geographic atrophy. The study’s progress will be closely watched by investors, especially in the context of the competitive landscape of treatments for age-related macular degeneration.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

