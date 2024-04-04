ApartmentLove Expands Global Rental Listings

ApartmentLove, Inc. (TSE:APLV) has released an update.

ApartmentLove Inc. has announced the completion of a strategic integration with NextPax Travel Technology, expanding their online vacation rental platform, OwnerDirect.com, by adding over 600,000 global rental listings. This integration will not only increase the rental options for users but also generate service fees for ApartmentLove on each booking. The collaboration aims to enhance the Company’s growth, particularly by entering European and Asian markets and providing a more diverse selection of holiday accommodations.

