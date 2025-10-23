APAC Resources Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

APAC Resources ( (HK:1104) ) has provided an announcement.

APAC Resources Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize the board to issue new shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

APAC Resources Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates in the resources sector, focusing on investments and operations related to natural resources and commodities.

