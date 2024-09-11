APA Group’s Successful US$1.25 Billion Notes Issuance

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

APA Group has successfully issued US$1.25 billion in senior guaranteed notes to refinance debt and fund general corporate purposes. The offering attracted strong market support, allowing for the repurchase of outstanding 2025 Notes and demonstrating investor confidence in the company’s financial strategy. APA leverages a diverse portfolio of energy assets and remains committed to diversifying its capital structure.

