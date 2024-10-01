APA Group Welcomes New Director David Lamont

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

APA Group has announced the appointment of David Lamont as a director effective from 1 October 2024. Lamont reports no direct holdings in the company’s securities but does have an indirect interest through 40,407 ordinary stapled securities held by Lamfam Investco Pty Ltd as trustee for the Lamont Family Trust. No director’s interests in contracts were reported in this notice.

For further insights into AU:APA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.