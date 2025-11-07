APA Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

APA Corp. ( (APA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information APA Corp. presented to its investors.

APA Corporation, a prominent player in the oil and natural gas sector, operates across the United States, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and offshore Suriname, focusing on exploration and production activities.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, APA Corporation reported robust financial and operational results, surpassing production guidance across all operating regions and achieving significant cost savings ahead of schedule. The company also reduced its net debt significantly while returning substantial value to shareholders.

Key highlights from the report include a reported production of 464,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with adjusted production at 387,000 BOE per day. The company exceeded production guidance in all operating regions and achieved upstream capital and operating costs below expectations. APA also announced an increase in fourth-quarter production guidance for Egypt’s natural gas and the Permian’s oil, reflecting strong operational execution. Additionally, the company achieved $350 million in run-rate controllable spend savings, two years ahead of schedule, and reduced net debt by $431 million during the quarter.

Financially, APA reported a net income of $205 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $332 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. The company generated $1.5 billion in net cash from operating activities and an adjusted EBITDAX of $1.3 billion. The strategic focus on cost management and operational efficiency has positioned APA for continued success.

Looking ahead, APA Corporation remains optimistic about sustaining its momentum into the future, with a focus on operational excellence and strategic cost reductions. The company aims to further strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value through disciplined execution and strategic initiatives.

