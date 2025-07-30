AP Rentals Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from AP Rentals Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1496) ).

AP Rentals Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 28, 2025. Key resolutions include the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The AGM will also consider authorizing the board to allot and issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

AP Rentals Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the rental industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing rental services.

Average Trading Volume: 323,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$122.7M

