AOYAMA TRADING Maintains Steady Suit Sales in August

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. (JP:8219) has released an update.

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. reports steady sales of suits and formal wear with no new store openings, relocations, or closures except for one TSC store in August 2024. Monthly sales data, released in a preliminary report, show consistent performance across various metrics such as net sales, number of customers, and sales per customer. The company’s portfolio includes brands like SUIT SQUARE, WHITE TSC, and UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE.

