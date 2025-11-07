AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. Reports October 2025 Sales Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8219) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. reported its monthly sales data for October 2025, highlighting a decline in sales of formal wear and women’s suits. The company opened one new store and closed another under its Yofuku-no-Aoyama brand. These changes reflect ongoing challenges in the business wear sector, impacting the company’s market positioning and potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

More about AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd.

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd. operates in the business wear industry, focusing on products such as formal wear and custom order suits through its brands like Yofuku-no-Aoyama, SUIT SQUARE, UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE, and UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE MEASURE’S.

Average Trading Volume: 303,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen114.2B

