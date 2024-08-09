Aon Welcomes Admiral James Stavridis to Expanded Board

An update from Aon (AON) is now available.

Aon plc expanded its Board of Directors to 13 members, welcoming Admiral James Stavridis as a new director, effective August 15, 2024. With an extensive background that includes a distinguished military career, leadership at NATO, and academic tenure as a dean, Admiral Stavridis also brings valuable experience from his current role at a global investment firm and past board positions at various companies. He will serve on the Finance Committee and is set to be re-elected at the 2025 annual general meeting, with compensation aligned with company practices and an indemnity agreement in place.

For an in-depth examination of AON stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.