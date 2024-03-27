Aon Plc Enhances Executive Compensation and Incentive Program

Aon Plc (AON) has provided an announcement.

Aon plc’s Leadership Performance Program, crucial for executive compensation, underwent significant changes as of January 1, 2024, enhancing its flexibility and potential rewards. The revised program, under the Compensation Committee’s discretion, introduced new performance metrics beyond earnings per share, such as share price targets. Additionally, it modified the terms for vesting upon retirement or involuntary termination, specifying a one-year minimum period post-award grant for protections to apply, and allowing for the possibility of full vesting of awards under certain retirement conditions. These adjustments align executive incentives more closely with Aon’s long-term success and shareholder interests.

