Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ) has issued an announcement.

AOM International Group Company Limited has announced the launch of its Zhongfu E-Buy Digital Life and Industry Ecosystem Platform, a flagship service ecosystem aimed at integrating platform, consumption, industry, and commerce. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s market position by fostering a closed-loop ecosystem that supports employment, entrepreneurship, and capital empowerment. Over the next decade, the company plans to develop a global proprietary ecosystem and a market-leading service ecosystem in global digital life, positioning itself as a leader in digital life and alliance services.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0381) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0381 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

AOM International Group Company Limited, headquartered in China and Hong Kong, operates in the digital life solutions and capital empowerment industry. The company focuses on leveraging digital technologies and blockchain to achieve industry-finance synergy and cluster prosperity.

Average Trading Volume: 2,110,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$269.9M

