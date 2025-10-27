AOM International Appoints New Co-chairman for Asia-Pacific

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ) has provided an announcement.

AOM International Group Company Limited has appointed Mr. Li Shunhui as Co-chairman for the Asia-Pacific Region, effective October 27, 2025. Mr. Li, with a diverse background in the military, toy, glass packaging, and internet sectors, is expected to leverage his extensive experience to drive the company’s strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions. His leadership is anticipated to enhance the company’s market position and operational capabilities, particularly in advancing digital transformation and expanding into new markets.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

