ANZ Group Updates on Daily Buy-Back Program

ANZ Group Holdings ( (AU:ANZ) ) has shared an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program. The company purchased 458,728 of its ordinary shares on the previous day through Macquarie Securities (Australia) Limited, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. This buy-back initiative, which has been underway since May 2024, reflects ANZ’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering sustained returns to its investors.

More about ANZ Group Holdings

ANZ Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing banking and financial services. The company focuses on offering a range of products such as personal banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services to a diverse market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,167

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $53.4B

