ANZ Group Holdings Reports Securities Cessation

Anz Group Holdings Limited (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of a certain number of their securities, specifically 23,100 options/rights, due to the non-fulfillment of conditional terms by the end of March 2024. This change in the company’s issued capital is a significant update for shareholders and potential investors, reflecting adjustments in the company’s financial instruments.

