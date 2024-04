Anz Group Holdings Limited (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited has announced the issue of 50,889 new ordinary fully paid shares on April 3, 2024. This notification was made public on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, as part of their regulatory filings. The move involves unquoted equity securities, signaling a potential change in the company’s capital structure.

