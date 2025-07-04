ANZ Group Holdings Issues New Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ANZ Group Holdings ( (AU:ANZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited announced the issuance and conversion of 2,488 unquoted equity securities, specifically ordinary fully paid shares, as of May 22, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity structure and could potentially impact its market positioning by enhancing its capital base.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products and services. The company is focused on serving both individual and corporate clients, with a strong market presence in Australia and New Zealand.

