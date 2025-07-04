ANZ Group Holdings Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from ANZ Group Holdings ( (AU:ANZ) ).

ANZ Group Holdings Limited announced the cessation of 72,533 options/rights securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s issued capital and reflects the company’s ongoing management of its securities and financial obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ANZ) stock is a Hold with a A$27.00 price target.

More about ANZ Group Holdings

ANZ Group Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing banking and financial products and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on delivering retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ANZ.

Average Trading Volume: 6,299,921

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$89.05B

