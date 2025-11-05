Anywhere Real Estate Reports Q3 2025 Results

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. ( (HOUS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Anywhere Real Estate Inc. presented to its investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., a global leader in residential real estate services, offers integrated services including franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses. The company is recognized for its well-known brands such as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, and Coldwell Banker.

In its third quarter of 2025, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. reported a revenue increase to $1.6 billion, marking a $91 million rise year-over-year, despite a net loss of $13 million. The company highlighted its strategic merger with Compass, expected to close in the second half of 2026, which aims to create a premier platform for agents and franchisees.

Key financial metrics reveal a 7% increase in closed transaction volume, outperforming the market growth reported by the National Association of Realtors. The luxury segment, represented by brands like Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Sotheby’s International Realty, saw a 12% increase in transaction volume. Additionally, the company achieved $28 million in cost savings for the quarter, contributing to a projected $100 million in savings for the year.

Despite reporting a net loss, the company generated $92 million in free cash flow, slightly down from $99 million the previous year. The merger with Compass is expected to enhance operational efficiencies and drive innovation across the real estate experience, although forward guidance has been suspended pending the merger’s completion.

Looking ahead, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is focused on leveraging the merger with Compass to drive growth and innovation. The company aims to continue outperforming market trends and achieving cost efficiencies, positioning itself as a leader in the evolving real estate sector.

