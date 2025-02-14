AnyMind Group Acquires AnyReach to Expand in Japan’s E-Gifting Market

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

AnyMind Group Inc. ( (JP:5027) ) has provided an update.

AnyMind Group Inc. has announced its decision to acquire all shares of AnyReach Inc., making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen AnyMind’s presence in the rapidly growing e-commerce market in Japan, particularly in the e-gifting sector, as forecasts indicate significant growth in this area. The current management of AnyReach will remain in place to ensure continuity, with AnyReach’s e-gifting platform, AnyGift, already being used by over 700 businesses.

More about AnyMind Group Inc.

AnyMind Group Inc. is a Singapore-based technology company established in 2016, with a presence in 15 countries, primarily in Asia. The company provides comprehensive support for brand building, production management, media management, e-commerce development, marketing, and logistics through its globally unified platforms and specialized local teams. Its strength lies in the BPaaS model, which combines proprietary software and operational support to facilitate business growth.

YTD Price Performance: 18.81%

Average Trading Volume: 308,164

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen71.83B

See more data about 5027 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.