Antipa Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Antipa Minerals Limited ( (AU:AZY) ) has shared an announcement.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Forrest Centre in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or participate by lodging proxy forms and submitting questions in advance. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it affects their shareholding, and the company has made all necessary documents available online to facilitate participation.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZY) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Antipa Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:AZY Stock Forecast page.

More about Antipa Minerals Limited

Antipa Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. The company is based in West Perth, Australia, and engages in the exploration of precious and base metals, with a significant focus on gold and copper resources.

Average Trading Volume: 2,132,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$444M

Find detailed analytics on AZY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue