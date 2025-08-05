Antipa Minerals Limited Issues New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Antipa Minerals Limited ( (AU:AZY) ) has shared an announcement.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 259,515 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AZY. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure by converting options or other convertible securities, potentially strengthening its financial position and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AZY) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Antipa Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:AZY Stock Forecast page.

More about Antipa Minerals Limited

Antipa Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in discovering and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold and copper deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 2,615,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$336.5M

See more insights into AZY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue