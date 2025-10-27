Antipa Minerals Expands Share Base with New Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Antipa Minerals Limited ( (AU:AZY) ) is now available.

Antipa Minerals Limited has issued 6,002,123 ordinary shares following the exercise of unquoted options, as announced to the ASX. This move, executed without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, reflects Antipa’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and indicates a strategic step in enhancing its financial positioning and operational capabilities.

Antipa Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the discovery and development of gold and copper deposits, with a market focus on expanding its resource base in Australia.

