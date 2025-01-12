Antilles Gold Unveils Positive Pre-Feasibility Study for Cuban Mine

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Antilles Gold ( (AU:AAU) ) has issued an announcement.

Antilles Gold Limited has released a summary of the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine in Cuba. The study highlights the financial prospects of the first stage of the mine, projecting a four-year initial mine life with further exploration planned to extend its lifespan. The company anticipates significant profits and surplus cash, with favorable negotiations underway for an off-take agreement that could secure advanced payments to fund construction. The project’s financial robustness suggests it can comfortably repay project debt within 18 months of operation commencement, potentially starting in Q1 2026.

More about Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited is a company engaged in the mining industry, specifically focusing on the development of copper and gold mining projects. It operates in Cuba through a joint venture known as Minera La Victoria SA, which is 50% owned by Antilles Gold.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.42M

