Antilles Gold Announces New Share Issuance and Options

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An announcement from Antilles Gold ( (AU:AAU) ) is now available.

Antilles Gold Limited, operating under the ASX Code AAU, has issued 37.5 million ordinary fully paid shares priced at A$0.004 each, along with one free attaching listed option per two shares, exercisable at 1 cent and expiring on December 31, 2026. This issuance is part of the company’s February placement, aimed at raising capital without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, ensuring compliance with relevant statutory provisions.

More about Antilles Gold

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.71M

See more insights into AAU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.