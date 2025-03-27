Anteros Metals Unveils New Mineral Targets at Havens Steady VMS Property

An update from Anteros Metals Inc. ( (TSE:ANT) ) is now available.

Anteros Metals Inc. has completed a 3D geological model of its Havens Steady VMS Property in Newfoundland, revealing new critical mineral targets. The model, which integrates historical drilling and geophysical data, identifies multiple untested zones and potential extensions of mineralization. This advancement positions Anteros to efficiently target high-priority zones and plan a focused drilling campaign, leveraging government exploration grants to enhance its 2025 exploration program.

Anteros Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is engaged in the extraction of polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, which include minerals such as zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold. Anteros is strategically positioned in Newfoundland, a region known for its rich mineral resources and existing infrastructure.

