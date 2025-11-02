Anteris Technologies Secures FDA Approval for Global PARADIGM Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anteris Technologies ( (AU:AVR) ) has issued an announcement.

Anteris Technologies has received FDA approval to begin the PARADIGM Trial, a global clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of its DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in patients with severe calcific aortic stenosis. This trial, which will enroll approximately 1000 patients across the United States, Europe, and Canada, represents a significant step forward for Anteris in advancing its life-saving technology and aims to support a future Premarket Approval submission in the U.S., potentially enhancing its position in the structural heart device market.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. is a global structural heart company focused on designing, developing, and commercializing advanced medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Based in Australia with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris specializes in innovative solutions for structural heart disease, with its lead product being the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), designed to treat aortic stenosis using biomimetic technology and patented anti-calcification tissue.

