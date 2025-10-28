Anteris Technologies Requests Voluntary Suspension of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Anteris Technologies ( (AU:AVR) ).

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has requested a voluntary suspension of its securities from quotation on the ASX, effective immediately. This suspension is necessary to allow the company to address operational and procedural requirements related to the implementation of the FOR designation on its CDIs following a recent capital raising. The suspension will remain in effect until the company releases an announcement regarding the capital raising or until trading resumes on October 29, 2025.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. operates in the technology sector with a focus on innovative solutions. The company is involved in capital raising activities and has a global presence with offices in Brisbane, Minneapolis, Geneva, and Malaga.

Average Trading Volume: 16,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

